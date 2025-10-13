Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
PepsiCo focuses on new "protein" strategy
The quarterly results beat analysts' expectations and the company is now launching into 2026 innovations.
PepsiCo beat analysts' estimates for its third-quarter 2025 results. The company surpassed Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue of $23.94 billion, above analysts' average forecast of $23.83 billion, while adjusted earnings per share beat estimates by 3 cents. A change of pace probably stimulated by the new investors of the Elliott fund that entered PepsiCo last September with an injection...
EFA News - European Food Agency
