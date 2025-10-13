PepsiCo focuses on new "protein" strategy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

PepsiCo beat analysts' estimates for its third-quarter 2025 results. The company surpassed Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue of $23.94 billion, above analysts' average forecast of $23.83 billion, while adjusted earnings per share beat estimates by 3 cents. A change of pace probably stimulated by the new investors of the Elliott fund that entered PepsiCo last September with an injection...