Ferrero: EU approves Ferrara Candy Company's acquisition of CPK

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the Ferrero group's acquisition of sole control of the French company CPK SAS. The transaction primarily concerns the production and sale of chocolate products, sugar confectionery, and sweet spreads.

According to the European Commission's findings, "the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets in which the companies operate." Based on its market investigation, the Commission found that "the companies are not perceived as close competitors and are constrained by several credible competitors, including private label products, in all relevant markets."

Furthermore, the Commission assessed the conglomerate links resulting from the transaction and found that the transaction, as notified, "would not significantly reduce competition nor increase Ferrero's bargaining power vis-à-vis retailers." The notified transaction was examined under the standard merger review procedure.

Ferrero's acquisition of CPK Sas is taking place through Ferrara Candy Company, a US subsidiary of the Italian confectionery group. Following rumors circulating over the summer (see EFA News ), the news was confirmed earlier this month (see EFA News ).