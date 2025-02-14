Beer&Food Attraction 2025: Ribbon Cutting next Sunday with 600 Exhibitors

The Bar&Beverage industry sector is ready for Beer&Food Attraction, the B2B event organized by Italian Exhibition Group at Fiera di Rimini from Sunday 16 to Tuesday 18 February. The event, which has expanded its offering and exhibition space by 14%, presents itself with a stronger focus on mixology and new trends in the Out-of-Home sector. A hub for the sector where high-quality beverage proposals, Italian and international beer excellences, soft drinks and mixology are combined with food proposals, from casual dining to aperitifs, offering a complete range of products and services for the foodservice channel. The International Horeca Meeting by Italgrob - Italian Federation of Horeca Distributors is back, at its 14th edition, a true compass for the evolution of the Out-of-Home sector, where experts and leading companies in the sector outline future scenarios and emerging trends in the beverage supply chain, from production to distribution to points of consumption. Completing the offer is BBTech Expo, dedicated to technologies and raw materials for the production and packaging of beers and beverages.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Sunday 16th at 11am in the Horeca Arena (Pavilion C3). The theme is “Quality, Trends, Innovation: the Horeca of Tomorrow”. Expected to attend are Alessandra Locatelli , Minister for Disabilities, the Honorable Mirco Carloni , President of the Agriculture Commission at the Chamber of Deputies, and Juri Magrini , Councillor for Budget and Economic Activities of the Municipality of Rimini. Speakers include Antonio Portaccio , President of Italgrob, Alfredo Pratolongo , President of Assobirra, Vittorio Ferraris , President of Unionbirrai, Rocco Pozzulo , President of the Italian Chefs Federation (Fic) and Aldo Mario Cursano , National Deputy Vice President of the Italian Federation of Public Establishments (Fipe). Maurizio Ermeti , President of Italian Exhibition Group, will be hosting the event. At the end of the ceremony, the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award will be presented, created in partnership with Angi - National Association of Young Innovators and Ice Agency to reward the most innovative ideas in the Out of Home sector.

With 600 exhibitors (170 of which are new companies) and the presence of 1217 brands, Beer&Food Attraction 2025 records significant growth, including a significant share of exhibitors from the mixology sector, with a selection of high-quality gins and spirits. The event boasts the most complete offer of beers in Europe. Among the protagonists are craft breweries, with 115 independent companies. Alongside them, multinationals such as AB InBev, Heineken and Carlsberg. The event also hosts the entire water and soft drink industry, with the participation of the main players such as San Benedetto, Sanpellegrino, Lete, Ferrarelle, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Pepsico and Refresco. There is also a wide selection of the food sector, with 18% of exhibitors: on display are the new products for casual dining and aperitif time, in perfect combination with the beer and mixology offer present at the fair.

