Beer&Food Attraction/3. Conserve Italia presents its new products

Conserve Italia, a leader in the agri-food sector and a point of reference for out-of-home in Italy, will be a protagonist with its Horeca Division at Beer&Food Attraction 2025 – The Eating Out Experience Show, the event scheduled from 16 to 18 February 2025 at the Rimini Exhibition Centre, where the International Horeca Meeting will also be held at the same time. The stand of the cooperative group (pavilion C, stand 40), enhanced by the presence of an open bar, will tell the story of the 100% Italian agricultural supply chain represented by Conserve Italia and will exhibit the excellence destined for the Horeca and Foodservice markets.

Thanks to a wide range of products under the brands Yoga, Derby Blue, Valfrutta, Valfrutta Bio, Cirio Alta Cucina, Valfrutta Granchef and Jolly Colombani, Conserve Italia confirms itself as the Italian Total Horeca Company, capable of responding to all the needs of operators in the sector with innovative and quality solutions, with a vast assortment of products in both the food and beverage sectors, with a widespread commercial organization at the service of distributors and wholesalers present throughout Italy.

“The out-of-home market in Italy exceeded 100 billion euros in 2024 and is now experiencing a stabilization phase after the significant post-Covid growth, while there is much anticipation for major events that can attract numerous tourists such as this year's Jubilee in Rome and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. For our company, this sector plays a strategic role, allowing us to best enhance the agricultural production of our social base", comments Andrea Colombo , sales director Italy of Conserve Italia -. For this reason, we continue to invest in the sales network, in the training of operators, in the service to distributors and wholesalers up to public establishments by improving our organizational efficiency, as well as in product innovations to differentiate our offer and in communication, especially in the digital field".

“Participation in Beer&Food Attraction represents for Conserve Italia an opportunity to meet with industry professionals and a privileged showcase for the latest product innovations,” adds Gabriele Angeli , Horeca Marketing Director of Conserve Italia. “For 2025, the company will invest further in innovation with new ranges, new formats and strategic collaborations in the world of communication and entertainment. An example is Derby Blue’s partnership with Clara, the young singer starring at the 75th Sanremo Festival, while for Yoga, a major advertising campaign is planned starting in spring.”

Many new products will be presented at Beer&Food Attraction. For the beverage sector, the Yoga Zero 500 ml range in Pet (50% recycled plastic) will make its debut, available in the flavours Ace, Multifrutti, Frutti Rossi and Arancia Mix. Then there is the disruptive novelty of Yoga Fruit Pro, the fruit drink (Ace and Ananas flavours) rich in proteins (20 grams), with no added sugars, designed for athletes and offered in the convenient doypack format (250 ml). The range of classic Yoga juices in the iconic 200 ml glass bottle is also expanding with the new Ananas and Coconut flavour. Restyling at Derby Blue with the 300 ml single-dose format carton, while Jolly Colombani celebrates its centenary with the limited edition Amarena mix reference designed by the illustrator Francesco Poroli .

On the Foodservice front, space in the fruit segment for the new Valfrutta Granchef Italian Apricots in 3 kg tins while the new Valfrutta Granchef tomato ranges in bag in box will also be illustrated. Finally, Cirio Alta Cucina will also be the official sponsor of the “Best Professional Lady Chef” contest organized by the Italian Chefs Federation (FIC) as part of the Italian Cuisine Championships.