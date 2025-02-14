Beer&Food Attraction /2. 130 foreign buyers expected from 47 countries

Beer&Food Attraction confirms itself as an important business and networking platform, also internationally. 130 foreign buyers from 47 countries are expected, with a strong European component. Spain, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Sweden are the most represented countries. Canada stands out at a non-European level. All thanks to the collaboration with Ice-Agenzia for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies and the network of regional advisors of Italian Exhibition Group. The most important associations and institutional stakeholders of the sector will also be at the fair, starting with Assobirra and Unionbirrai, Assobibe, Mineracqua, Italgrob, Federazione Italiana pubblici Esercizi (Fipe) as well as international entities such as the Brewers Association, with a group of American craft breweries, and Scottish Development International representing a selection of Scottish companies specialized in beers and spirits.

The event is enriched with five arenas, real stages dedicated to talks, competitions and high-level content. Horeca Arena (pavilion C3): hosts the 14th edition of Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting with a rich program of talks and workshops in collaboration with all the associations of the supply chain and research companies, such as The European House Ambrosetti, Circana, Trade Lab and Formind. The highlight of Ihm will be the Congress "Fuoricasa: l'ora del cambiamento! Policies and strategies for a sustainable recovery" scheduled for Monday 17 February in Sala Neri. Beer&Tech Arena (pavilions A7/C7): the beating heart of Beer&Food Attraction is the Beer&Tech Arena. Here, beer culture and technological innovation will give life to workshops and competitions. This will also be the theater of the flagship awards, such as the Unionbirrai Beer of the Year award (Sunday 16 at 2 pm). The arena will also host the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award (Sunday 16 at 4.15 pm), which includes a prize dedicated to the three best start-ups and a prize for the six most innovative projects presented by the exhibiting companies.

Mixology Circus (Pavilion C1): area dedicated to the world of mixology with 11 excellent cocktail bars, masterclasses and talks. New this year is the "Mixology Village", which brings together companies producing spirits and accessories for bartenders and the "Sparkling&Mix" area, dedicated to the best proposals of sparkling wines for mixing. Fic Arena (Pavilion A3): hosts the 9th edition of the Italian Cuisine Championships of the Italian Chefs Federation (Fic) with 500 competitors involved. New for 2025: the Global Chefs Challenge - European Gran Prix 2025, a European haute cuisine selection event that prepares participants for the world championship of the Worldchefs circuit. Innovation District (Pavilions A7/C7): is the place where all the entrepreneurial realities that constantly invest in Research & Development converge. The start-up area is also developed here, created in partnership with Angi - National Association of Young Innovators and Agenzia Ice.

